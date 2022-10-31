Narrow escape for passengers as minibus catches fire

By on No Comment

Narrow escape for passengers as minibus catches fire

Jammu: Passengers of a minibus had a narrow escape after it caught fire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The minibus, which was on its way from Jammu to Rajouri, suddenly caught fire on the Jammu-Poonch highway near the Kappa Galla area, they said.
The officials said the driver of the minibus, Chamam Lal, swiftly stopped the vehicle and facilitated evacuation of all passengers.
The fire engulfed the bus, causing extensive damage. Due to the incident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for an hour, they said.
PTI

 

Narrow escape for passengers as minibus catches fire added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.