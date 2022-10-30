Annual Urs of Saint Ahmad Batwari observed in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The annual urs of Sufi Saint Ahmad Batwari was celebrated today with great gaiety and fervour in Srinagar.
The Sufi Saint Ahmed Batwari is well known for preaching and promoting the ideals of brotherhood through his Sufi kalaam.
Held in collaboration with Cultural Unit Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relations, the speakers said that Sufi traditions having roots in Kashmir have also spread to other places of the country thereby spreading the message of love and peace.
They said the best tribute to the saints would be to follow their teachings of love and compassion as they spent their life for the people and worked for their welfare in this world and the hereafter.
On the occasion, thousands of devotees prayed for peace and prosperity of the whole nation.
Some prominent Sufi Folk singers left the audience spellbound by presenting the Sufi Kalam of Ahmad Sahib Batwari.