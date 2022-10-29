Truck driver dies in Lethpora

PAMPORE:A gas tanker driver was killed in a road mishap after the tanker which he was driving met with an accident on NH44 at Lethpora area of Awantipora on Friday.
Station House Officer Police Station Awantipora Mohammad Younis Khan told Kashmir Reader that the mishap took place late Thursday night at Khinbugh area of Awantipora, when the gas tanker bearing registration number PB08DS- 2649 on way to Srinagar from Jammu hit a parked mini truck.
In the mishap, the driver of the gas tanker got seriously injured and was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore where he succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased was identified as Paramjeet Singh son of Teja Singh, resident of Simbal Camp Jammu, Khan said.
