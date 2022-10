Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that it has arrested a man for allegedly throwing Quran Sharief into water at a Masjid in Gojwara area of Srinagar district.

In a tweet, Srinagar Police wrote, “An Incident of sacrilege took place in Khan Masjid Gojwara, wherein a person threw Quran Sharif in water. Accused namely Irshad Ahmad Mir of Maloora srinagar arrested in overnight raids. The person seems of unsound mind. Case registered in Nowhatta Police station under relevant sections,”.(GNS)

