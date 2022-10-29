Presides over valedictory function at SKUAST

Srinagar: Minister of State LoganathanMuruganby Ministry of Fishery, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Information and Broadcasting presided over the Valedictory function of two important trainings at Conference Hall Vice chancellor Secretariat SKUAST Kashmir.
The training was organized by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Spring Bud Educational Trust and ISDS Foundation Srinagar, and the Directorate of Extension, SKUAST Kashmir in convergence mode.
At the Outset Director Extension, SKUAST Kashmir Prof. Dil Mohmmad Makdoomi welcomed the Minister for sparing his precious time and gracing the occasion by his benign presence.Director Extension briefly enlightened the minister and other participants about achievements of the university and programmes going on to reach the unreached. Dr. Ashok Gupta, General Manager NDDB, briefed the audience about the programme meant for PashuSakhi (A Help) who have come all along from border district Kupwara to participate in the event. Hon’ble minister in his speech advised to have such trainings, so that trainees would be able to address the gap between extension agencies and farmers.
Minister further elaborated the schemes Govt of India has launched for the benefit of farming community and instructed the departments to make full use of them and make the farmers not only producers but entrepreneurs.
