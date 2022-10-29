Mirwaiz’s continuous detention unfortunate: Auqaf Jama Masjid

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed strong resentment against the continued house detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last more than three years.

In a statement, it said that the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal has also come to an end and due to the continued detention of Mirwaiz, the pulpit and mihrab of the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar remained silent.

“It is a sad and unfortunate aspect of the religious and milli history of Kashmir that its topmost religious leader is being kept under continued detention and restrictions are imposed on his peaceful official duties, which is highly condemnable,” it added.

The Anjuman urged the authorities to realise and understand the fact that the continuous detention of Mirwaiz is hurting the emotions and sentiments of the people.

“And thousands of devotees and ardent followers of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir who come every week from the nook and corner of the valley to the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar for Friday prayers have to return disappointed every time. Now their patience is running short,” it added.

The Auqaf said it expects that the detention of Mirwaiz would come to an end with the arrival of the month of Rabi-ul-Thaani and the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) so that he could perform his official duties and other responsibilities.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print