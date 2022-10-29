J&K Public Universities Bill: Universities to submit annual report, independent review to be placed before Governing Council

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir public universities bill 2022 has proposed that each university established should submit an annual report and independent review that shall be placed before and considered by the governing council.

“Every university established and regulated under this Act shall at the close of every financial year, present an annual report to be placed before and considered by the governing council,” it said.

“The Annual report would, besides an Annual Financial Report and a report of activities of the University, also include specific references to the strategic plan of the University including performance parameters such as accreditation, National and international ranking, quality deliverables, and financial self-sufficiency expected to be achieved by the University, and the time frame in which the same would be achieved,” it added.

The bill stated that the governing council may accept the report, with or without modifications.

The annual report shall then be a public document, “Provided that every annual report must necessarily be placed in the public domain within 90 days after the close of the financial year.”

“Every University will conduct an external review of its overall performance, at least once every two years through an independent group of external experts or a committee to be approved by the governing council,” it said.

It also stated that the report of the committee shall be sent to the government. “The Government shall submit the report of the evaluation review to the chancellor with its observations and an action taken report thereon.” adding, “Provided that the external review report must necessarily be placed in the public domain within six months after the close of the financial year in which the report is due.”

The bill also reads that the report of the committee, after it has been seen by the Chancellor, shall be a public document for access by the general public. KNO

