Dr Murugan directs media units for publicizing GoI policies, schemes

Srinagar: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr. L. Murugan today chaired a review meeting with the media units of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar.

During the meeting, the Minister directed Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar and All India Radio Srinagar to start an exclusive program focusing on the developmental stories related to the implementation of the Central Government Schemes like PMAY Urban & Rural, PMDP, IAY, Ujjwala etc. in all the districts of the J&K Union Territory with the video and audio testimonials of the beneficiaries. The program should be district specific with a special name so that the development brought about in various sectors across the district must be brought to the public, the Minister added.

Dr. Murugan appreciated the efforts of all the media units of Ministry of I&B working in Jammu and Kashmir for reaching out to the public through their media activities and programs.

Additional Director General, Region, Rajinder Chaudhary gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the media activities and campaigns carried out by Press Information Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir & Central Bureau of Communication, J&K, Ladakh Region along with its field units. Chaudhry also gave a detailed presentation about the activities being done under Swachhta Campaign 2.0 by PIB and CBC J&K.

The Head of Offices of DD and AIR, Srinagar, S Sanjeev & Ajay Dorey also gave PowerPoint presentations about the various activities and programs being broadcast on Doordarshan and All India Radio, Srinagar.

Besides officials and officers of different media units, the meeting was attended by Additional Director General, DD Programs, Ms. Kanchan Prasad, Joint Director CBC J&K, Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Director, PIB, J&K, Tariq Ahmed Rather, Head RNU AIR, Srinagar, Guruprasad, Head RNU DD, Srinagar, Qazi Salman and Media and Communication Officers of PIB Jammu and Srinagar, Sheikh Mudasir Amin and Majid Mushtaq Pandit.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print