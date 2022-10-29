4 woman among 9 persons injured in Uri road mishap

Uri: At least nine persons including four women and two children were injured in a road accident in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this evening.

Official said that an Eco vehicle (JK05H 0602) on way to Uri town met fell down into Hajipeer Nallah near NS bridge, resulting into injuries to nine persons, all residents of Salamabad Uri.

Soon after the accident locals and police team reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to SDH Uri.

When contacted, Block Medical Officer Uri Dr. Mohammad Ramzan said that among nine injured five were shifted to GMC Baramulla for treatment. “Two of them are in critical conditions as of now”, he said. (GNS)

