Gunfight erupts in Baramulla

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area of Baramulla district following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.
No casualties have been reported in the encounter so far, the official added. PTI
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.