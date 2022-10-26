Inmate dies after ‘falling from building’ in Kupwara jail

Srinagar: A 37-year-old jail inmate died after ‘falling from a sub-jail building’ in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district this afternoon, officials said.
Identifying the deceased as one Mohammad Yousuf Bhat son of Abdul Aziz Bhat, a resident of Prangroo Mawer Handwara, the officials said that the person was evacuated to SDH Kupwara where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.
The person, they said, was an accused in an NDPS case. GNS
