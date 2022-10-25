Chairman DDC Budgam conducts extensive tours of various villages

Visited Aripanthan, Gumboora, Badran , Makhama & Chaira-Guen villages
BUDGAM: Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan today conducted an extensive tour of Aripanthan, Gumboora, Badran , Makhama & Chaira Guen villages of Budgam district.
During the visit, various public and individual delegations met DDC Chairman Budgam and brought public issues into his notice.
Nazir Ahmad Khan assured public of Aripanthan village that all internal links of Aripanthan will be upgraded in the coming days. People on the occasion expressed their gratitude to the DDC Chairman on witnessing unprecedented development in the village. A public park, lanes & by-lanes have been upgraded in the last one year.
Chairman DDC Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan was accompanied by the senior officers of PWD (R&B) and RDD Department. He further assured people of redressal of the genuine demands on merits.