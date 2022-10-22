Will leave government accommodation: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that she is going to leave government accommodation.

While talking to reporters after holding Fateh prayers at her father’s grave in Bijbehara, Mehbooba said that she is going to leave government accommodation as it is not big thing for her.

She said that there was no need to hold discussions on her accommodation issues rather media should hold discussions on issues which are important for public.

She salleged that Imran Bashir Ganie, a youth from Shopian was killed in Police custody but there was no discussion on it.

“I am not surprised by the issues that government is holding passports, ED investigation and leaving government accommodation but I am surprised over the media who are holding discussions on such things which have no public importance and no discussions are being held on such issues which have public importance,” she said—(KNO)

