Militancy Funding Case: SIA searches multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday morning carried searches at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with the militancy funding case.

Sources said that the sleuths of State Investigation Agency (SIA) accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a raid at the residence of Mohammad Altaf at Sultanpora village in the district.

The searches are also going on at Palpora, Parimpora, Noorbagh, Residency road and at Awneer in Shopian in South Kashmir.

It has been learnt that SIA raided the residential house of 65-year-old Gulzar Ahmed Bhat S/O Mohammad Sabbir Bhat R/O Aawneera Zainpora, who is a Government Employee (PHE Department)—(KNO)

More details awaited

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print