Non-Labourer Case: Arrested Hybrid Militant Imran Ganie Killed As Militants Fired Upon Forces During Ongoing Raids in Shopian Says Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that the Hybrid militant Imran Ganie who was arrested in connection with Grenade throwing on Non-Labourers was killed after militants fired upon security forces during ongoing raids in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Kashmir Police Zone in a tweet said that, Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid militant & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between militants & SFs at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid militant namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another militant. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on. Further details shall follow,”.

On tuesday two labourers from UP namely Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed at their rented accommodation in Harmain area of Shopian After militants attacked them with a grenade.(GNS)

