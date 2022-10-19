Mughal Road Through But Traffic Halted Due To Slippery Conditions: Officials

Poonch: The Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, is through but the traffic has been halted due to ‘slippery” conditions at few place enroute, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that while the road was closed as a precautionary measure following light snowfall at a few places, mostly Pir Ki Gali (PKG), last evening, the thoroughfare was opened this morning. However, due to slippery conditions, the traffic has been halted and would be resumed with the improvement in weather conditions especially when sun is out.

A police officer said that there are around 50 passenger vehicles, 30 load carries including Tata mobiles laden with fruit and vegetables at different places. He said 200 passengers were rescued to safety by Army and police last night. “There are no blockades due to snowfall or landslides enroute and the thoroughfare is open but keeping in view the safety of all in wake of the slippery conditions, the traffic has been stopped and would be allowed once the conditions ease as the day progresses,” the officer added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print