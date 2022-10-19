Light rains, snow brings down mercury to below normal in J&K

Srinagar: Light rains lashed plains and snowfall in some parts of upper reaches, bringing mercury down to below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that in 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 2.3mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 9.4mm, Qazigund 0.9mm, Gulmarg 2.6mm, Kupwara 0.4mm, Banihal 0.1mm, Batote 2.8mm and Bhaderwah 10.1mm. Reports said that affarwat in Gulmarg and other upper reaches received light snowfall.

Regarding minimum temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.2°C against 6.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.5°C against 5.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.8°C against 18.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (below normal by 1.9°C), Batote 6.6°C (2.6°C below normal), Katra 14.2°C (normal) and Bhadarwah 4.9°C(below normal by 1.2°C).

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain over plains and light snowfall over high reaches at scattered to fairly widespread places of Jammu and Kashmir this evening to morning of October 20.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/ts /snow over Kashmir division and scattered light to moderate

rain/snow/Ts over Jammu division,” reads the forecast for next 24 hours.

He said there will be gradual improvement in weather from October 20th late afternoon. However he said “There’s no forecast of any major snowfall for the next one week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.” (GNS)

