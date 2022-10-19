2 JKAS Officers Shifted In J&K

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday ordered transfer of two JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Akshay Rajan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Motor

Garages, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Irfan Manzoor, Junior Scale (2012-II Batch), BDO (Hqr) in the Directorate of Rural Development,

Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the GAD. (GNS)

