2 JKAS Officers Shifted In J&K

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday ordered transfer of two JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.
According to a government order, Akshay Rajan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Motor
Garages, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.
Irfan Manzoor, Junior Scale (2012-II Batch), BDO (Hqr) in the Directorate of Rural Development,
Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the GAD. (GNS)