J&K situation worse; even breathing space choked, alleges PAGD

Srinagar: Expressing anguishing on what it termed as the “fast deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Saturday alleged that the “Centre was choking even the breathing space of people of J&K, leaving them suffer on every front.”

Addressing a press conference here, PAGD spokesman M Y Tarigami said that the alliance leaders discussed the present political scenario in J&Kexpressed its serious concern on the “fast deteriorating situation in Kashmir as well Jammu.” “After taking away the constitutional right of Article 370, other ways of survival are being gradually choked. Civil liberties, freedom of press, freedom of speech is under assault while police stations and jails are being filled with innocent people,” said Tarigami, who was flanked by PAGD chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, ANC vice president Muzaffar Shah and others.

Tarigami said that it was high time that people and the political parties of J&K must wake up and raise a collective and united voice against the “present onslaught of New Delhi on people here.” He said that outside every police station, parents are waiting to see their children out. “Outside jails have now no capacity given the number of people of Kashmir lodged there,” Tarigami alleged.

He termed the frequent visits of Union Ministers as a “move to push people of Kashmir to wall further.” “These ministers are coming to ensure suppression is tightened further and whosoever raises is put behind the bars,” he said. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendera Modi for stating that power and democracy was taken to grassroot level in J&K; Tarigami said in the Naya Kashmir document, decentralization has been prioritized and democracy was already at the grassroot level.

He said that if J&K is being converted into Gujrat model; why sale of liquor, beer and drugs is being allowed freely. About giving voting rights to any one by authorizing the Tehsildars, Tarigami said that giving voting rights is the prerogative of Election Commission, “how come the government was issuing orders.?” “On the next day of order, the media is being told that the order stands withdrawn. Isn’t this a mockery of democracy? Meanwhile, replying to a query, PAGD chief Dr Farooq Abdullah asked the government where are the 50,000 jobs promised by it. “Situation is grim as the number of unemployed youth is swelling. I visited Marwah, Dachan in Jammu region and found that a Sub-District hospital has no doctor at all,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print