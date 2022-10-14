Nehru caused Kashmir issue, Modi resolved it: Amit Shah

Zanzarka (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday blamed India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the issues plaguing Kashmir and credited the Narendra Modi government for solving them by removing Article 370.

Speaking at an event to flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat, Shah also said the Congress used to taunt his party over the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but work on it was now in progress.

“Due to the mistake of Jawaharlal Nehru of inserting Article 370, Kashmir was in a mess. It could not be properly integrated with the country. Everybody wanted the removal of Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed it in one stroke and completed the integration of Kashmir with the country,” Shah said.

Incidentally, Modi had also blamed Nehru for the issues plaguing Kashmir while addressing a gathering in Gujarat earlier this week.

Speaking on the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Shah said the Congress used to mock the BJP with slogans like ‘Mandir wahi banayenge par tithi nahi batayenge’ (the temple will be built but can’t say when).

“But the dates were declared, the ground breaking ceremony was completed and a grand temple is coming up at the promised place,” the Union minister pointed out.

Hitting out further at the Congress, the senior BJP leader said curfews were a routine occurrence when the former ruled Gujarat, but the advent of the Modi dispensation in the state ensured that “those days are gone now”.

“Out of 365 days, curfew would be in force in 200 days in parts of Gujarat when the Congress was ruling the state. They (Congress) thought they would benefit if people fought each other. Those days are gone now,” he said.

“After Narendra Modi came to power in Gujarat, curfew has not been imposed in the state for the last 20 years,” he claimed.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print