SIA Files Chargesheet Against Ex-CRPF Personnel and ISI Agent

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) filed chargehseet against an “ISI agent”, a serving CPRF personnel from Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Annatnag district.

A police officer said that police station CIK/SIA Srinagar produced the challan before the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar under section 13, 18, 38, 39 UA(P) Act r/w Section, 121, 121-A IPC and Section 3 of official secrets Act, Section, 3 Enemy Agent Ordinance against the ISI operative Zulfkar Ali Khatana son of Altaf Hussain Khatana R/O Kachawa Kokernag.

The case was registered at the police station on the receipt of a credible information through reliable source that one Zulafkar Ali Khatana, a serving constable in CRPF posted in CRPF 171-Bn, has conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan based militant organization(s) and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret and classified information regarding location of vital defense installations, shared confidential documents.

The officer said that Khatana aided the enemy and adversary to strategise attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the “adversary in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving assistance to the enemy.”

“Investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed in less than six months period by the SIA (Kashmir),” the officer said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the militant handlers namely Yousuf Baloch alias Zarar alias Qari Maviah alias Hafiz alias Aziz Bai and agents of ISI across border (based in Pak) have used cyber space for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant ranks and raise funds and provide logistics for running militant modules, he said.

“Amongst the handlers in Pakistan their identities are being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which is continuing,” the officer said, adding, “These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information besides, to arrange logistics for infiltrating militants and other required designs for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J & K from the Union of India.” (GNS)

