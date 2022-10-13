Gadkar (IAS) Posted CEO PM-JAY

Srinagar: The Government on Tuesday posted Sanjiv M. Gadkar (IAS) as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM JAY).
“Consequent upon the transfer of Mr. Sanjiv M. Gadkar, IAS (AGMUT:2013) from Goa to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and in the interest of administration, the officer is hereby posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Ayushi Sudan, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post,” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS. (GNS)