Mainly dry weather forecast as night temp drops in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather at least till October 18, night temperatures recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of very light rain at one or two places over the higher reaches was expected in the next 24 hours. He said mainly dry weather was expected till October 18.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.8°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.0°C against 8.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.7°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.8°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.5°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.7°C against 10.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.3°C against 15.7°C previous night. It was below normal by 1.7°C for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.8°C, Batote 8.5°C, Katra 14.8°C and Bhadarwah 6.6°C. (GNS)

