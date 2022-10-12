Mughal road, other areas receive season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: Several areas including Mughal road, pir ki gali and Warna in Kishtwar received season’s first snowfall on Tuesday while the weatherman here has predicted dry weather till October 18 evening.

The officials in the Meteorological department said that the season’s first snowfall was received today in higher reaches today.

A few areas including Mughal road, Pir ki Gali and Warwan received light snowfall, they said.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that the light snowfall would occur at some higher reaches today, but the weather conditions would improve soon.

He said that there is no possibility of any dry spell till October 18 evening as according to the forecast, the weather would remain mostly dry—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print