J&K striding fast on path of development: Union minister

Ramban/Jammu: Union Minister John Barla on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir is striding fast on the path of development as he launched several projects including three water-supply schemes in Ramban district.

The minister of state for minority affairs visited the hilly district as part of the Centre’s third phase of the public outreach programme in J-K.

“Jammu and Kashmir is striding fast on the path of development…Various projects will be sanctioned in Ramban for welfare of minorities,” Barla said while interacting with Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members.

He said he would highlight all the issues brought to his notice by the PRIs to the higher authorities concerned in Delhi for their redressal.

Earlier, Barla inaugurated an exhibition-cum-awareness camp to highlight various development schemes and also distributed assistance among beneficiaries under various social and financial assistance schemes of different sectors launched by the central as well as J-K government.

He also distributed two-wheelers (scooties) among specially-abled persons and vehicles to selected persons under the Mumkin scheme, an official spokesman said.

He said Barla made e-inaugurations and e-foundations of several projects including three water supply schemes of Rs 10.5 crore. The water supply schemes are Karol Rs 1.96 crore, Neera (New) Rs 3.37 crore and Bhordhar Rs 5.18 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The minister also inaugurated development projects including Amrit Sarovars, Doori Laggali, Dhandrath-B, Thalwa, Pernote B, Livera, Chamalwas, Sankri Mandir Khaldhar and Harvesting Pond and Bass Bhattan, the spokesman said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print