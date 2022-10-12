3 IAS among 7 officers shifted, 5 others designated as DGs

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday ordered transfer of seven IAS and JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect. Also, five JKAS officers on their promotion in August this year have been designated as Director Generals till they hold the post.

According to a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS, Narinder Singh Bali, IAS, Secretary in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Mission Dairy Development.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K.

Mohammad Akbar Wani, IAS, Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

Anil Koul, JKAS, Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K holding additional charge of Executive Director, JKEDI, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department.

Tariq Ahmad Zargar, JKAS awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Director General, Estates, Kashmir, relieving Tariq Hussain Ganai, JKAS, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Bhawani Rakwal, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department.

Shafqat Iqbal, JKAS, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government Agriculture Production Department.

Meanwhile, consequent upon promotion of five officers to the Super Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, on 29 August this year, government upgraded and designated them as Director Generals, till such time they hold these posts. They include Jatinder Singh, JKAS, Director, Floriculture, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, JKAS, Director, Industries and Commerce Jammu, Prediman Krishan Bhat, JKAS, Director, Development Expenditure, Division-I, Finance Department, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS, Director, Sericulture, J&K and Bashir Ahmad Khan, JKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir.

