President Appoints Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey As Chief Justice Of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as the Chief Justice of the Court of J&K and Ladakh. Also, the president ordered transfer of incumbent Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal High Court of Rajasthan.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads a notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Additional Secretary to the Government of India,

Similarly, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, ordered transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan. Justice Mithal has been directed to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan, a separate notification reads.(GNS).

