NIA raids underway at multiple locations across J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir including the residence of rector Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora, Moulan Rehmatullah Qasmi.

An official said that the NIA with the assistance of police and paramilitary personnel carried out the raids at Poonch, Rajouri, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts

He said that among the people whose houses are being raided by the NIA include renowned religious preacher and rector Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah Bandipora, Moulana Rehamtullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, professor at NIT Srinagar.

The official said that the searches are being carried out in a case related to militancy funding—(KNO)

