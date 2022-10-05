PDP, NC leaders promise to join BJP

Jammu: Two prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference have expressed their desire to join the BJP on condition that the central government grants Schedule Tribe status to their Pahari community.
PDP district president Rajouri Tazeem Dar and senior NC leader Shafqat Mir gave the assurance to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting here on Monday night, sources said.
The two leaders were part of a Pahari community delegation which called on the home minister shortly after his arrival on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir. —PTI

 

 

