‘J&K in safe hands now’

He also said security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is far better now than earlier due to the strong action taken against terrorists by the Modi government.

“As a result, the death toll of security forces has come down from 1,200 every year to 136 this year,” he said.

Shah said there were 4,766 terror incidents from 2006-2013 in Jammu and Kashmir during the Congress rule but the number has come down to 721 in 2019-22.

“Today’s rally is a befitting reply to those who used to say that there would be blood bath if Article 370 is abrogated,” he said.

The home minister said Modi snatched stones from the hands of stone pelters in Kashmir and handed them laptops and jobs and this has resulted an end to stone pelting.

“The decline in number of deaths of security forces shows that Jammu and Kashmir is in safe hands now,” he said, adding the Modi government has started strong drive against terrorism, stone pelters and Hurriyat conference

He also appreciated the Union territory administration’s decision to announce a holiday on the occasion the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the erstwhile rule of Jammu and Kashmir, who signed the instrument of accession. PTI

