Soldier found dead with gunshot wounds in Uri Baramullah

SRINAGAR: An army soldier died of gunshot wounds under mysterious circumstances in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday. Possibility of him having committed suicide and reasons under that eventuality are being also investigated, official sources said

They said the soldier identified as Rahul Bhagat son of Anand Bhagat of Maharashtra was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on his chest inside the toilet of a garrison in Boniyar.

A police official told GNS that inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC have been initiated. “Body has taken into custody for autopsy and other medico-legal formalities.” (GNS)

