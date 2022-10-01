PSA slapped on women for befooling, looting people in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday booked a woman in Budgam for being an alleged habitual offender, trespassers and land grabber.

In a statement, police said that it booked a notorious fraudster identified as Shoki wife of Ghulam Rasool Dar @ Las Shikari of Gangbugh Srinagar under Public Safety Act for her unrelenting involvement in criminal/anti-social activities and deceiving/looting the gullible people.

“The booked woman has been continuously deceiving, befooling and looting the gullible people with her craftiness. Many a time she was found to be involved in forcibly trespassing the land of people on the pretext of land deals and grabs the same through deceitful means,” it said.

The police spokesman stated that she also used to attack the owners of said land/property with the help of her goons and used to threaten common masses of her area with dire consequences if not allowed such illegal activities.

The accused woman is wife of a land broker namely Ghulam Rasool Dar @ Las Shikari and these both are acting in hand and glove in selling the land/property on fake revenue documents and subject has also been found in interfering in the matters relating to sale/purchase of land in her vicinity, police said.

“Her repeated behaviour of indulging in offences and activities had created resentment among the public and turned into a law and order situation,” it added.

The said shrewd and swindling lady has been detained under PSA after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities for her involvement in seven cases of cheating already registered against her in Srinagar and Budgam, it said.

“Community members are once again advised to be aware and not to fall prey to such fraudsters/land grabbers and report any such suspicious or fraudulent activity as early as possible,” it added.

