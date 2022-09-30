Predawn Gunfight Breaks out in Baramulla and Shopian

Srinagar:Two predawn Encounters are underway between militants and security forces in Chitragam mulu area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, while as another Gunfight in North Kashmir’s Pattan area of Baramulla.

The Kashmir Police Zone in two Seperate tweets wrote, ” Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,”.

While as in another tweet they wrote, ” Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,”.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print