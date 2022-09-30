Militant killed in ongoing Pattan encounter

Pattan: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out in Yedipora village of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

An official said that the identity of the militant was being ascertained, while operation was going on.

Earlier, a joint team of Army’s 29 RR, CRPF and Police cordoned off Yedipora village after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Officials aid that as the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

