Anti-Pak protests rock Jammu, Udhampur against twin blasts

By on No Comment

Anti-Pak protests rock Jammu, Udhampur against twin blasts

Jammu, Sep 29  The protests against Pakistan rocked Jammu and Udhampur districts after twin blasts with protestors blocking highway and other roads.

A blast triggered by suspected terror module using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a bus parked at a stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur city on Thursday morning, the second within nine hours, sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert, sources said.

In Udhampur, locals came out at three places in the town and held anti-Pakistan protests

Anti-Pak protests rock Jammu, Udhampur against twin blasts added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.