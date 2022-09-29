AGuH militant held with arms, ammo in Srinagar: Police

SRINAGAR: Police in Srinagar arrested a militant of the Ansar-ul-Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) outfit along with arms and ammunition in Palpora area of the district.

Srinagar police on its official Twitter handle, informed that a militant of AGuH identified as Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal was arrested today.

Police also said that arms and ammunition including a pistol, magazine and live rounds were also recovered from his possession.

“One Categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 24 RR from Palpora, Srinagar. One pistol, magazine and live rounds also recovered. Case under sections of UAPA registered in Safakadal PS,” police tweeted—(KNO)

