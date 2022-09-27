Home Minister’s J&K visit postponed; will arrive now on Oct 4

Sep: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir visit on October 1 and 2 has been postponed and that he will now arrive on October 4, Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

A BJP leader privy to the development said that due to some engagements, Union Home Minister’s J&K visit has been postponed. “Now he will arrive on October 4 on two-day J&K visit,” he said, adding that Shah will visit Rajouri and address a rally there. He will also visit Baramulla and address a mega rally there. Shah is also scheduled to make announcements about various welfare schemes for Paharis and Schedule Tribe people in Baramulla.

He will also chair a high level security meeting in Srinagar. Shah was supposed to arrive in J&K on September 30, however, due to some engagements, his visit has been postponed and the same has been rescheduled to October 4 now—(KNO)

