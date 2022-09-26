Two militants killed along LoC in Machil: Police

Srinagar: Two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police early on Sunday morning.

“Jt (joint) Op (operation) launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice. An Infiltration bid along LoC in Tekri Nar, Maachal Sector #Kupwara foiled early morning today. Fire fight ensued & 02 terrorists were eliminated. 02x AK Rifles, 02x Pistols, 04x Grenades & other war like stores recovered,” Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

The police said the identification of the slain was being ascertained.

“Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

PTI

