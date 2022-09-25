Two non-local labourers shot at, injured in Pulwama: Police

Anantnag: Two non-local laborers were shot at and injured by militants Saturday evening, here in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.

The wounded labourers have been identified as Shamshad Sheikh and Faizan Qadri, both residents of Bihar. “Shamshad has a bullet injury in his neck, while Faizan has a similar wound in his right shoulder,” a health official from Pulwama district said.

He said that the two of them were given the necessary first aid and might be shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. “They are stable, however,” the official said.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar, confirmed the incident and has said that militants fired at the two of them in the Ratnipora area of Pulwama district. “The injured are stable,” Kumar said.

The incident took place at about 7:45 PM Saturday evening, here in Kharbathpora village of Ratnipora in Pulwama district. “The laborers were returning to their rented accommodation after the day’s work when militants intercepted them and opened fire from a close range,” the official said.

He said that the injured were rushed, by locals, to a local medical shop and then to the hospital for treatment. “Soon after the shootout, a contingent of police and security forces reached the area and have cordoned it off to try and nab the attackers,” the official said.

He said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.

Today’s shootout is the second such incident this month. On September 2, a non-local laborer was shot at and injured in the Newa area of Pulwama district.

A series of attacks on non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits, on-leave policemen, and politically affiliated locals have kept Kashmir valley on tenterhooks throughout the most part of the year now, in continuation to an uptick in such attacks post abrogation of article 370 in August 2019.

As per reports by the central government more than 120 civilians have been killed in targeted killings since August 5, 2019. 49 of these killings have been reported in 2021 and more than 20 this year, thus far.

Meanwhile, anti-militancy operations continue across Kashmir. More than 135 militants have been killed in the year so far, around 32 of them Pakistani nationals.

“Rest of the slain militants are locals,” a police source told Kashmir Reader. The authorities however have not been handing over bodies of slain militants to their families, and have been burying them at undisclosed locations for more than two years now.

