Police attach residential house in Bandipora for wilfully sheltering, harbouring militants

Bandipora: Police in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district have attached a residential house for wilfully sheltering and harbouring militants after obtaining sanction from competent authority.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that police attached the residential house of one person namely Bashir Ahmad Mir of Wanpora Gurez at present Watrina after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.

The statement reads that the house was linked to case FIR No.166/2021of PS Bandipora U/S 16,18,19 ,20,23,39UAPA ,307IPC ,7/27 IA Act, dated 26_09_2021 in which two hardcore militants were neutralised, who were involved in different crimes in Bandipora.

“The investigation proved beyond doubt that the said house was used for the purpose of militancy, sheltering, harbouring militants & such act was voluntarily and knowingly given by the member of the family. Many attacks on civilians and protected persons were carried, conspired and planned by militants while using this house as hideout,” it reads.

The statement reads that Bandipora police requests citizens once again not to harbour or give shelter to militants, failing which they will be liable to action under law including property attachment (movable/immovable) proceedings.

“In case of any forced and coercive entry by militants into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately, otherwise proceedings under law will follow against such houses or other properties,” it added—(KNO)

