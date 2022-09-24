Mayor, deputy mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation resign

Jammu: In a major political development mayor and deputy mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation on Saturday resigned from their posts.

Sources said that JMC mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and deputy mayor Advocate Purnima Sharma resigned today after facing opposition from own councillors.

They said that there was infighting between the supporters of mayor and deputy mayor, which affected the working of JMC.

Meanwhile talking to reporters in Jammu, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said that both the leaders wanted to provide their services for the well-being of J&K BJP, which is why they resigned.

He said that new names for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be announced in consultation with the party’s senior and core committee members in due course of time—(KNO)

