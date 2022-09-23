Some people not happy with J&K’s peace and development: DGP

Says Shopian’s Zainpora free of militancy now

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said that some people are not happy with the peace and development of J&K and attempts across the border are being made to disturb peace here.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of Thana Divas at Zainapora Shopian, he said that some people have love with death and grief and they are not happy with the peaceful environment and development of J&K.

After suffering for 30 years, people of J&K have decided to give peace a chance as they want to educate their children well and they won’t see the environment of death and grief again, he said.

“People and children have realized that how their lives, career and other things are being played, they won’t let those people succeed who are trying to disturb peace here,” Singh said.

“Peace is for people and they have to take care of it more than security forces, as development and other things are possible in peace only,” he said.

Replying to a query about the challenges ahead of winter on borders, the DGP said that activities of the neighbouring country are reasonably controlled but that doesn’t mean that activities have come to an end as still some training camps and launching pads are active.

“Infiltration bids are being made and some of the infiltration bids have also successfully taken place,” he said, adding that security forces are aware that some militants managed to enter J&K from various areas of LoC and IB but they have taken care of many of them.

During the current year itself, around three dozen Pakistani militants affiliated with Jaish and LeT were killed in J&K which indicates that Pakistan and its agencies are still trying to disturb peace here and playing with lives of people but police, security forces, administration and people will fight against it to safeguard and strengthen peace, he said.

He said that Zainapora village in Shopian which once was a hotbed of militancy is almost militancy-free now. KNO

