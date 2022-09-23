Govt sacks 6 absent doctors’, lets off 11 others with rider

Srinagar: The government on Thursday terminated from services six doctors for remaining unauthorisedly absent while letting off eleven others subject to them tendering a bond undertaking, among others, to serve J&K for at least five years.

The terminated doctors include Dr Mudasir Bashir of Batamaloo Srinagar, Dr Muzaffar Mohidin Hakeem of Palhalan Pattan, Dr Shazia Kausar of Rajbagh Srinagar, Dr Ubaid Ali of Chanapora Srinagar, Dr Nowsheen Mir of Hyderpora Srinagar and Dr Imran Khan of Kursoo Rajbagh. While Mudasir was found absent from April 2017, the remaining doctors were found not in attendance from 2018 and 2019.

According to an order issued by Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, the doctors had been served with notices, allowing them an opportunity of resuming services.

“However the doctors neither replied to final notice nor reported back for duties except Dr Ubaid Ali who after completion of course had signed a compulsory bond with the Karnataka government till January 2023 without any intimidation to the Health and medical Education department,” reads the order.

“The cases of the doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department in view of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices to them, this act on their part is a voluntary act and they are liable to be discharged from services,” it says.

Meanwhile eleven doctors have been allowed to resume services within 21 days after giving an undertaking that they are not involved in subversive activities and they are not employed in any other government or private sector as well as a bond that they will serve the J&K at least for five years.

These doctors include Dr Tariq Abdullah of Kuthair Anantnag, Dr Mudasir Muzamil of Sonawari Bandipora, Dr Shahid Hameed of Shadimarg Pulwama, Dr Malik Suhail of Doru Anantnag, Dr Adil basher of Kanth Bagh baramulla, Dr Ahmed Wajeed Yousuf of Malla Bagh Hazratbal Srinagar, Dr Shabir Ahmad Mir of Wagar Khansahib Budgam, Dr Mufeed Ahmad Bhat of Kamad Anantnag, Dr Iftikahr Ahmad Dugga of Nai Basti Khanabal Anantnag, and Dr Rayees Ahmad of Kuder Kulgam. GNS

