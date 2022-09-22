Man in Handwara Killed As Sand Mound Caves In

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man was killed when a sand mound caved in at Ashpora area of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday afternoon, official sources said.

They said that one Nissad Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Aziz Sofi, a resident of Rangpat Ashpora in Langate was buried under an extracted sand mound while he was extracting sand alongside his other colleagues.

The individual, they said was rescued and subsequently evacuated to a nearby health facility, where the doctors however declared him as brought dead.

A police official in the meantime also confirmed about the death of the individual in the particular incident. (GNS)

