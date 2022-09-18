Three arrested in killing of non-local worker in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: Police on Saturday said that they have solved the case of the killing of a migrant labourer by arresting three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sadunara area in Bandipora.

Addressing a presser Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid said that on intervening night of 11-12 August, a migrant labourer identified as Amrez Masoori of Bihar was shot dead by some unknown militants in Sadunara following which a formal case was registered and investigation was set into motion.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted during the course of investigation, many suspected were called for questioning including Waseem Ahmad, Muzamil Ahmad, Yawar Ahmad, he said.

He said that during the sustained investigation police zeroed in on the three youths and they confessedthe killing Mohammad Amreez Masoori of Bihar.

On their disclosure, one pistol has been recovered which was used for committing the crime, Zahid added.

“It was found that three local OGWs identified as Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz and Muzamil Sheikh, all residents of Sadunara were in touch with a LeT handler Baber, who is operating from Pakistan,” he said.

He added that Baber had instructed them to kill any non-local labourer to instill fear in order to leave the Valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive local militancy in Bandipora.

He further said that during the investigation, a weapon of offence including one pistol along with a magazine and four live rounds which were concealed by them, was also recovered.

So far Bandipora police along with security forces have been successful in eliminating three militants including one local and two foreigners, he said

He added that nine hybrid militants have also been arrested so far and six OGW modules have been busted in the district.

