Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to consult his brother Nawaz Sharif on Army chief’s appointment: Report

Islamabad, Sep 18 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide on the appointment of the next Army chief after discussing the matter with former premier Nawaz Sharif in London, according to a media report.

Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been living in London since November 2019 when he was allowed to go there for medical treatment but never returned. He served thrice as the prime minister of Pakistan and appointed at least four Army chiefs.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, 61, would retire on November 29.

