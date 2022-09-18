In a first, multipurpose cinema halls inaugurated in Pulwama, Shopian

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: In a historic step, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Office of J&K LG in a Tweet, informed that these cinema halls offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment to skilling of youth.

Notably, LG Sinha was accompanied by divisional commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, ADGP Kashmir zone police Vijay Kumar and several senior officers of police and civil administration.

“A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” office of LG J&K tweeted—(KNO)

