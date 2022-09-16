Rains lash parts of Jammu region, mainly dry weather forecast in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir Valley and possibility of light rain at isolated places in Jammu division in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there is possibility of very light rain and thunder at isolated places in J&K on Saturday.

He said Jammu had 22.2mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., Katra 1.2mm, and Kathua 27.4mm.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 12.6°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 8.8°C against 8.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.6°C against 11.8°C the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 7.8°C against 8.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 11.7°C against 11.0°C the previous night, the official said. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.4°C against 24.5°C on the previous night. It was 2.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.0°C, Batote 16.7°C, Katra 19.2°C and Bhadarwah 16.8°C. (GNS)

