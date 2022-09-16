Day after Poonch tragedy, 4 killed, 26 injured in Rajouri accident

LG expresses grief, promises all possible assistance

Rajouri: A day after the tragic accident at Poonch claimed 11 lives, four persons were killed and 26 others sustained injuries in another road accident in Rajouri district on Thursday.

Officials said that early morning, a bus bearing registration number JK02CD 9156 was on way from Surankote area of Poonch to Jammu on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway, and at about 11:50 AM, the driver lost control over the vehicle. The bus plunged in a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote, under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station.

“The ill-fated vehicle plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge at Deri Ralyote in which four people were killed on the spot,” an official said, adding, “Soon after this accident, local population responded and started rescue of injured with teams of police, army and civil administration at the accident site. Half a dozen ambulances of health department and army were pressed into the rescue operation.”

Officials stated that 26 injured were rescued from the spot and taken to Primary Health Center Manjakote from where 15 of the injured were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, from where one of the injured was referred to GMC Jammu.

The deceased have been identified by police as bus driver Harshid Choudhary (26), son of Surinder Kumar resident of Chowki Nowshera, bus conductor Ravaiz Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Draba Surankote, Mohammad Jahangir Khan, son of Mohammad Riaz Khan resident of Dharati Mendhar, and Noushada Akhter, wife of Mohammad Sajid resident of Dabrote.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives. He tweeted: “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district admin is providing all possible assistance.”

