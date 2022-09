Rajouri: Several people are feared dead after a bus carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district on Thursday morning, officials said here.

An official said that the accident took place when a bus was on way from Poonch to Rajouri today morning.

He said that several people are feared dead even as rescue operation has been launched by the administration—(KNO)

*More details are awaited*

